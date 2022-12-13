Esteban Edul, the journalist who asked the Argentine star the questions after the final whistle of the tense quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands, explained that Messi was much more serene in the interview… than before granting it.

Messi’s “Bobo” is now one of the most sought-after and recognizable postcards of the World Cup in Qatar. Esteban Edul, the journalist who interviewed the Argentine star after the final whistle in the tense quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands, explained to the Argentine newspaper olé that the PSG player, who appeared very nervous live towards Weghorst, was actually much more serene in front of the cameras than he was before the interview.

INSULTS — The correspondent told the Argentine newspaper what he saw in the minutes following the frantic finale of the match that decreed the first semi-finalist of the world championship. “Messi was already insulting Weghorst, even long before he granted the interview. There was a lot of nervousness and the tension hadn’t yet subsided. After the match, everyone was arguing in the locker room, not just Messi. Van Dijk was arguing animatedly with Otamendi. He looked like the post-match in a classic of the Argentine league. Messi’s anger was mainly linked to what happened during the series of penalties. He claimed that the Dutch had tried to hinder and unnerve the Argentines before each execution.”

The correspondent then provided his version of the facts on the "genesis" of the "bobo" by now the distinctive trademark of the World Cup. "Weghorst was waiting for Messi in the tunnel, he approached him and asked for his shirt. Evidently the two didn't understand each other and Leo started to warm up. The Dutchman didn't quite realize what was happening and stopped. And Messi did he continued to insult because he was saying so much more to him even before the interview began. There he was a little calmer but he was evidently still very tense. He did not look at me or listen to my questions. I asked him about his incredible pass for Molina and in response he told me about van Gaal and Fifa.At one point, while we were on the air, I also advised him to stay calm and calm down a bit because there were so many FIFA officials FIFA that they saw and heard. And when you're so nervous you never know what you might say or what might happen."

December 12 – 6.24pm

