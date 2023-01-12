Home World Usa, the government examines over 500 reports of UFOs. Pentagon: “We take them very seriously”
WASHINGTON. The US government is examining 510 reports of sightings of ‘UFOs’, unidentified flying objects, more than three times as many as in 2021. This was revealed by the latest report by the director of national intelligence (DNI) cited by the American media. Most of the new reports come from US Navy and Air Force pilots.

Of these, almost 200 were “irrelevant”, balloons, drones or birds, weather events and flying plastic bags. But for the other 310 UAPs, ‘unidentified anomalous phenomena’ as UFOs are called today, no plausible explanations have been found and they are at the center of analyzes by the Pentagon, US services and NASA.

The report came after years of congressional pressure on the US military and intelligence agencies. “We take reports of incursions into our space whether land, sea or air seriously, and we investigate each and every one of them,” Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

