Home Sports The Government confuses Zuckerberg’s Meta with Reggio Emilia’s Meta System
Sports

The Government confuses Zuckerberg’s Meta with Reggio Emilia’s Meta System

by admin
The Government confuses Zuckerberg’s Meta with Reggio Emilia’s Meta System

Reggio Emilia, 12 January 2023 – There is Meta and Meta. And it’s not always the right one. And so it happens that the Government responds to one parliamentary question of some Dem deputies on the future of the employees of the Milan office of Metathe super holding company of Mark Zuckerbergon which the layoffs announced by the founder of the social network, wrong But address.

“In answering a question from me, the government confused Facebook’s parent company, Meta, with one company of Reggio Emilia, the Meta System”, underlines Emiliano Fossi, Pd deputy and member of the Labor commission.

In fact, the reply from the Ministry of Labour, refers to the Redundancy Fund requested by Meta System, a company based in Reggio Emilia specialized in advanced electronic systems for the automotive sector. “With ‘half’ this government he has problems: never reaches one. In fact, she always reaches for the wrong one. As with petrol: Meloni wanted to reduce its cost, I don’t think it happened that way. They messed up this time too, says Fossi.

See also  Udinese at San Siro will open the championship against Milan: the first at the Friuli stadium will also be on Saturday

You may also like

Trump came from behind to advance to the...

Dybala decides Rome-Genoa and Mourinho compliments him

Goulart’s strategy of abandoning Chinese nationality and naturalizing...

Joao Felix sent off, Chelsea lose to Fulham

Brown 41+12, Tatum 31+10, the Celtics captured the...

Davis Cup, the ITF terminates the agreement with...

Volleyball, Champions League, bad Milan: it gives in...

Bianca Balti: “My daughter chose to stay with...

Alpine skiing. Cortina doubles, on the 28th and...

Bennacer, now it’s official: with Milan until 2027

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy