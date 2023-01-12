Reggio Emilia, 12 January 2023 – There is Meta and Meta. And it’s not always the right one. And so it happens that the Government responds to one parliamentary question of some Dem deputies on the future of the employees of the Milan office of Metathe super holding company of Mark Zuckerbergon which the layoffs announced by the founder of the social network, wrong But address.

“In answering a question from me, the government confused Facebook’s parent company, Meta, with one company of Reggio Emilia, the Meta System”, underlines Emiliano Fossi, Pd deputy and member of the Labor commission.

In fact, the reply from the Ministry of Labour, refers to the Redundancy Fund requested by Meta System, a company based in Reggio Emilia specialized in advanced electronic systems for the automotive sector. “With ‘half’ this government he has problems: never reaches one. In fact, she always reaches for the wrong one. As with petrol: Meloni wanted to reduce its cost, I don’t think it happened that way. They messed up this time too, says Fossi.