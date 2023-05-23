Usa, the young man who crashed into the White House with a truck “He wanted to kidnap Biden”

The 19-year-old from Missouri who drove a truck against the entrance barriers of the White House was indicted for having “threatened to kill, kidnap, hurt the president, the vice president or their families”. The indictments against Sai Varshith Kandula are based on statements made by the boy during the interrogations he was subjected to after being stopped last night by the US Park Police.

According to preliminary investigations, conducted by various federal agencies including the Secret Service and the FBI, it is believed that he “intentionally hurled” the vehicle he was driving – a rented removal truck – on board which no weapons or explosives. But a Nazi flag was found at the site of the attack