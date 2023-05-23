Home » Usa, the young man who crashed into the White House with a truck “He wanted to kidnap Biden”
World

Usa, the young man who crashed into the White House with a truck “He wanted to kidnap Biden”

by admin
Usa, the young man who crashed into the White House with a truck “He wanted to kidnap Biden”

The 19-year-old from Missouri who drove a truck against the entrance barriers of the White House was indicted for having “threatened to kill, kidnap, hurt the president, the vice president or their families”. The indictments against Sai Varshith Kandula are based on statements made by the boy during the interrogations he was subjected to after being stopped last night by the US Park Police.

According to preliminary investigations, conducted by various federal agencies including the Secret Service and the FBI, it is believed that he “intentionally hurled” the vehicle he was driving – a rented removal truck – on board which no weapons or explosives. But a Nazi flag was found at the site of the attack

See also  Ukrainian children: the message of the mother on the back of the child

You may also like

Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona...

Donald Trump, the start of the trial set...

What’s the Story? Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan on Israeli...

Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to...

DeSantis will launch the US presidential candidacy together...

Frontier Developments annuncia F1 Manager 2023

The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to...

Challenge on the Baltic Sea, Russian fighter intercepts...

The husband of the woman who was bitten...

Petar Mijović after the debacle of Buducnosti against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy