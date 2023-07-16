Valira will close their “Supernova” tour in Madrid

Valid announce a great concert in the Copernicus room de Madrid on October 21 to put an end to the stage of the album “Supernova”. They have been touring throughout the state for two and a half years, giving a multitude of concerts in various cities and festivals. After their sold out in the same room, now they return to close the tour “Supernova” and present some songs from his next album, which will be released in February.

His last single “One million years” is the first preview of the new album and shows us some Valid musically reinvigorated. Energetic pop rock, exciting melodies and intense lyrics are the hallmarks of the house, but this song is more powerful than anything we knew. Talk about that person who has marked us and gives us strength to continue and face all the difficulties of life.

Valid was born in Valencia in 2019, after the dissolution of the group The rootwhich one John Zanza he was a guitarist Felipe Torres, Gabi Pellicer, Carlos Benavent y Ferdy Borja they joined him in this new project. The same 2019 they recorded and published their first album “Echoes of Adventure”with which they toured festivals and cities throughout the state, already achieving great acceptance during its first year.

