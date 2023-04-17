Home » Van Aš Vavrinka Srpska open | Sport
World

Van Aš Vavrinka Srpska open | Sport

by admin
Van Aš Vavrinka Srpska open | Sport

The great hope of French tennis defeated Wawrinka 2:1 in sets and scheduled a duel with Djokovic in the second round of the Serbian Open.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

The first racket of the world will play against Luka van Asche, who made a big surprise in the first round and defeated the famous Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka 2:1 in sets (1:6, 7:6 (7:4), 6:4).

The Swiss entered the match furiously and took a 5:0 lead in the first set, which he eventually won in his favor with a score of 6:1.

Much more excitement was seen in the second set. Both tennis players were confident on their serve, so we watched the tie-break.

Wawrinka immediately made a mini-break, but Van Asche responded with two, only for the Swiss to make one again and tie the game at 2:2. After that, the Frenchman defended his serve and made two mini-breaks to reach 5:2.

After a 6:2 lead for the Frenchman in the tie-break, Wawrinka lost his temper and broke his racket. The Frenchman had four set points, and managed to use the third for 7:4 in the tie-break.

See also  Epidemic prevention officers broke the door and killed the pets. The government pays the bill for the funeral after the exposure of the scene? (Photos) | Jiangxi Epidemic | Clearance | Social Status

In the third set, Wawrinka managed to break and take a 3:1 lead, but right after that, Van Asche also took away the Swiss’s serve.

The Frenchman saved his serve, and then broke in the next game to go from 1:3 to 4:3 for Wawrinka. After 5:4, the young tennis player served for the win and did not allow Wawrinka to take this match to a dramatic end.

You may also like

TPER / Drivers wanted: TPL operator responds with...

Udine, De Toni: ‘I won, my sleeves are...

Alberto & García, critic of his album La...

Albums of my life: Pello Artabe (Christians)

Air France and Airbus acquitted of manslaughter charges...

Pope congratulates Eastern Churches on Easter – Vatican...

Sudan, army against paramilitaries. Now Khartoum fears looting...

housing policies. 26 families moved from the former...

to Lecce the Final Eight of the tournament

Isabeli Fontana is the star of the Pierre...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy