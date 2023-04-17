Van Aš Vavrinka Srpska open | Sport

The great hope of French tennis defeated Wawrinka 2:1 in sets and scheduled a duel with Djokovic in the second round of the Serbian Open.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

The first racket of the world will play against Luka van Asche, who made a big surprise in the first round and defeated the famous Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka 2:1 in sets (1:6, 7:6 (7:4), 6:4).

The Swiss entered the match furiously and took a 5:0 lead in the first set, which he eventually won in his favor with a score of 6:1.

Much more excitement was seen in the second set. Both tennis players were confident on their serve, so we watched the tie-break.

Wawrinka immediately made a mini-break, but Van Asche responded with two, only for the Swiss to make one again and tie the game at 2:2. After that, the Frenchman defended his serve and made two mini-breaks to reach 5:2.

After a 6:2 lead for the Frenchman in the tie-break, Wawrinka lost his temper and broke his racket. The Frenchman had four set points, and managed to use the third for 7:4 in the tie-break.

In the third set, Wawrinka managed to break and take a 3:1 lead, but right after that, Van Asche also took away the Swiss’s serve.

The Frenchman saved his serve, and then broke in the next game to go from 1:3 to 4:3 for Wawrinka. After 5:4, the young tennis player served for the win and did not allow Wawrinka to take this match to a dramatic end.