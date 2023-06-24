Vangoura return with the advance single “Duende”

Vangoura, formed by Ignacio and Miguel, is one more of the groups and projects that emerged during the pandemic boredom that, paradoxically, liberated pop and gave it its own entity outside of the commercial trends of each moment. After half a dozen singles, his first album “Shed the skin” (22) has received millions of streams on Spotify. In a short time the EP followed “Chinese Every Tuesday”with which they managed to retain an audience and begin to establish their own codes.

Their style navigates between the different aspects of pop: vindicating the guitars, emphasizing electronic sounds, being inspired by the classics… Now they reach their third year of life with an important background as artists and composers, and they decide to take a step forward with his new music, betting on a cleaner and more sophisticated image and sound. Nostalgia and emotion are the keys to this new era of Vangoura.

