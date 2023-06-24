Home » Vangoura return with the advance single “Duende”
World

Vangoura return with the advance single “Duende”

by admin
Vangoura return with the advance single “Duende”

Vangoura, formed by Ignacio and Miguel, is one more of the groups and projects that emerged during the pandemic boredom that, paradoxically, liberated pop and gave it its own entity outside of the commercial trends of each moment. After half a dozen singles, his first album “Shed the skin” (22) has received millions of streams on Spotify. In a short time the EP followed “Chinese Every Tuesday”with which they managed to retain an audience and begin to establish their own codes.

Their style navigates between the different aspects of pop: vindicating the guitars, emphasizing electronic sounds, being inspired by the classics… Now they reach their third year of life with an important background as artists and composers, and they decide to take a step forward with his new music, betting on a cleaner and more sophisticated image and sound. Nostalgia and emotion are the keys to this new era of Vangoura.

See also  Afghanistan, the Taliban have entered Kabul

You may also like

The occupation of Rostov-on-Don by the Wagner group,...

Wagner’s coup stops 200 km from Moscow: Putin...

Russia, Wagner soldiers are preparing to leave Rostov...

Marina and Roberto, breakthrough coming?

Tennis, ATP Queen’s – Carlos Alcaraz in the...

Prmeinuo Sedrik Rusel | Sport

Russia files criminal case against founder of Wagner...

Art, dance and music in the “abandoned” alleys...

Jerusalem’s Armenian community fears erasure after controversial land...

Why did Wagner give up the conquest of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy