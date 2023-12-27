Venezuelan Society of Forensic Medicine rejected the arrest of Dr. Solángela Mendoza

The Venezuelan Society of Forensic Medicine Criticizes Arrest of Dr. Solángela Mendoza

The board of directors of the Venezuelan Society of Forensic Medicine has publicly expressed their disapproval of the recent arrest of Dr. Solángela Mendoza. Dr. Mendoza performed the first autopsy on the body of Venezuelan rapper Tirone González, also known as Canserbero, in 2015.

In a statement released on social media, the board expressed their deep concern over Dr. Mendoza’s arrest. They highlighted her years of dedicated service as a full member and board member of the institution, emphasizing her responsible, efficient, and honest work. The board also praised Dr. Mendoza’s extensive academic training and over 30 years of experience in the field.

The Venezuelan Society of Forensic Medicine has called on the judicial system and the Public Ministry to ensure due respect for Dr. Mendoza’s dignity and human rights, as well as maximum transparency in the investigation.

This statement from the board comes after Chavista prosecutor Tarek William Saab accused Dr. Mendoza of distorting her analysis of the rapper’s body almost nine years ago.

The arrest of Dr. Mendoza has sparked controversy, and the Venezuelan Society of Forensic Medicine’s public support further highlights the contentious nature of the situation.

