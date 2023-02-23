The Juventus team took to the field on Saturday evening against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. Relive all the highlights of this evening meeting

Udinese played an excellent match against the neroazzurri led by coach Simone Inzaghi. Their efforts weren’t enough, however, to be able to bring home the final three points. The team coached by Andrea Sottil sank under the goals of the forwards Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku. Consequently, the goal scored by Juventus Sandi Lovric was useless. Don’t miss all the highlights of a match that certainly entertained most of the fans