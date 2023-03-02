The incessant rains of the last few days have caused floods in the state of Johor

Beyond 25 thousand people evacuated in Malaysiain the southern state of Johor bordering Singapore, with villages and towns submerged by the waters of theflood after the incessant rains of the last few days. Entire families trapped on rooftops: one person died when his car was swept away by the waters. I am 25 rivers that worry the authorities for possible floods. It’s about the sixth wave of severe weather since it started monsoon season in November: the inconvenience could last until the end of April (LaPresse)