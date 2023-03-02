Home World villages completely submerged, over 25,000 people evacuated – Corriere TV
World

villages completely submerged, over 25,000 people evacuated – Corriere TV

by admin
villages completely submerged, over 25,000 people evacuated – Corriere TV

The incessant rains of the last few days have caused floods in the state of Johor

Beyond 25 thousand people evacuated in Malaysiain the southern state of Johor bordering Singapore, with villages and towns submerged by the waters of theflood after the incessant rains of the last few days. Entire families trapped on rooftops: one person died when his car was swept away by the waters. I am 25 rivers that worry the authorities for possible floods. It’s about the sixth wave of severe weather since it started monsoon season in November: the inconvenience could last until the end of April (LaPresse)

March 2, 2023 – Updated March 2, 2023, 09:49 am

© breaking latest news

See also  China, new law for families approved: each couple can have three children

You may also like

Ukraine, at least three dead following a Russian...

Electric vehicles: At Solar Taxi, women are queens...

“These are the reasons to cancel the sentence”

China’s space station will become home port for...

Greece, the massacre of students

The mysteries of Fort Bragg, the US special...

ACI / Euro NCAP: Ducato and Transit, the...

Đorđe Petrić MONDO interview | Sport

The Turkish government has blocked one of the...

Corini is studying the moves to relaunch Brunori”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy