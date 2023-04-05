The mass of the super super giant black hole “30 billion times the sun” is beyond imagination

Publication Date: Wednesday, April 05, 2023

A black hole can devour everything, not even light. British scientists used the help of gravitational lenses and supercomputers to successfully find the giant-level super-giant black holes up to 30 billion times the mass of the sun. This may be the largest black hole ever observed by humans. Astronomers at the University of Durham in the United Kingdom used the Hubble Space Telescope and the “DiRAC COSMA8” supercomputer to find out that there is a supermassive mass 30 billion times the mass of the sun millions of light-years away from the earth. mass black hole. The so-called gravitational lens is a way to use gravity to observe distant light sources. Scientists can analyze the source and magnitude of gravity through the shape of light distorted by gravity. Scientists have always believed that in every galaxy, including the Milky Way where the sun is located, there will be a supermassive black hole in the center, and the mass of this supermassive black hole can be 10 billion to 40 billion times that of the sun. But these black holes are difficult to observe, and their origins are unclear. Scientists believe that billions of years ago, when the universe was still very young, multiple galaxies with huge masses merged to form.

The research team is very excited about the discovery. Cosmic observer James Nightingale (James Nightingale) said that due to the limitations of past observation methods, scientists generally can only find black holes that are “in an active state”. “The black holes are included in the observation list, so that human beings have more opportunities to explore the evolution process of the universe. The center of the Milky Way: Sagittarius A* is only 4 million times stronger. Scientists generally believe that there is a huge black hole in the center of the Milky Way, and it is named Sagittarius A*. However, the mass of this black hole is only about 4.3 million times the mass of the sun, which is much smaller than the 30 billion times the mass of the sun discovered this time.