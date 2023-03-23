In Villanova del Ghebbo ( I rovigo ) it has been found drowned in the Adigetto river the 4-year-old boy whose traces had gone missing on Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters identified the little body just before midnight, while they were carrying out yet another patrol of the stretch of river in the dinghy. The baby was about 700 meters from where he was playing on the shore when he disappeared. He was with his father. The dynamics of the tragedy have yet to be ascertained.

Probably, but this will have to be verified by the investigators, the little one has disappeared from his father’s sight. A few seconds and those moments of distraction turned into tragedy. The child slipped and fell into the water. The father and an uncle immediately tried to intervene but the little one had disappeared. To help the man several people recalled by his cries. The intervention of divers from the fire brigade was necessary to recover the body of the child, of Moroccan origin, which was then placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.