Viola Davis will receive tribute at event in Salvador – MONDO MODA

World

According to the Mundo Negro website, Viola Davis will return to Brazil between November 3rd and 5th to participate in the Liberatum Festival, in Salvador, Bahia. He and his husband Julius Tennon will be honored as Cultural Ambassadors and Agents of Global Change.

MET Gala 2023 Viola Davis veste Valentino @ Getty Images

Wole Soyinka, the first black person to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, singers IZA and Majur will also be celebrated. Morgan Freeman and Naomi Campbell have already confirmed their presence.
Alcione will be honored with the Liberatum Cultural Honor Award during the gala opening ceremony. The former singer of the group Blonde, Debbie Harry, director Lee Daniels, Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos were also confirmed.
A global company specialized in designing content for festivals, Liberatum is bringing its event to Brazil with a focus on fashion, cinema, photography and entertainment. According to the organizers, the first edition will have a multidisciplinary program to defend equality, inclusion and diversity.
In September 2022, Viola came to Brazil to promote the release of the film ‘The Woman King’.
(Source: Mundo Negro)

