Vladimir Putin visits a military base near Kherson and troops in Lugansk: the images

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the neighborhood general of the group of troops’Dnieper‘ in the region of Kherson, on the territory of Ukraine, where he met with the military. After the Russian president he went to the headquarters of the Vostok National Guard in the self-proclaimed Republic of Lugansk, as reported by RIA Novosti citing the Kremlin.

Putin listened to the report of General Alexander Lapin and other officers on the situation in Ukraine. At both venues, the president sent Easter greetings to the military and donated copies of icons: in particular, he donated an icon to Dnieper that “belonged to one of the most successful defense ministers of the Russian Empire”. Putin, reported Ria Novosti, arrived by helicopter at the Dnieper headquarters, then reached the command post by car.