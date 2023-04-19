Extraordinarily committed and successful companies were once again honored

The winners “Company of the Year in the Reutlingen Region” 2023

Companies from the entire Reutlingen region apply for the coveted award, which has been around for over five years. From year to year there are more. In the competition, special entrepreneurial achievements of companies are honored in the categories “Strategy & Marketing” and “Social Commitment”. And the two winners have now been presented with the prize, which is endowed with 4,000 euros.

“It’s really great that we can appreciate such committed and successful entrepreneurs in Reutlingen and the surrounding area even in turbulent times,” said Volker Feyerabend, President of the Reutlingen, Eningen Entrepreneurs’ Round Table and Chairman of the 3-person jury of the competition.

Christiane Koester-Wagner, first chairwoman of the Reutlingen donation parliament, brings experience from the health sector, administration and the social sector to the jury as a jury member. By working with almost three hundred social projects of the donation parliament and evaluating them, she also has relevant experience in the non-profit sector.

Hansjörg Schühle, board member of the Reutlingen Managers’ Association, with its own painter and expansion workshop in Degerschlacht, knows what he has to look out for as a juror in the applications. A special focus on quality, high-quality services and special commitment is his daily business.

Since 2006, the entrepreneur rounds have not only supported young entrepreneurs who want to establish themselves on the market, but also network, share knowledge and “best practices”. The competition was created together with APROS Consulting & Services to recognize corporate and social excellence. Feyerabend’s team from the management consultancy, advertising and press agency APROS is the main sponsor, supports the infrastructure, accompanies and markets the award winners in the context of the competition. And in order to emphasize the social area, the Germany-wide active TOP Social Charta was won as a further main sponsor in this year’s round. The charter, which was already awarded the Baden-Württemberg Mittelstandspreis, accompanies social partner cooperation and certifies socially committed companies.

Boris Kleinknecht, Managing Director of the SATURN store in Betzingen, is happy to support the work of the local economy as a price sponsor and is convinced of the sustainability of the competition. “The winning companies receive a special recognition of importance in this way,” says Kleinknecht.

This year’s prizewinners can also look forward to an additional award component from ophthalmic optics. The team around Michael Bayer from Bayer Optik will be available to the winning companies as a specialist for fitting sunglasses or glasses. As a winner of the competition himself, Michael Bayer emphasizes “the additional transparency and recognition by the certificate and the jury is something very special”.

And then there was the recognition of the winners: “Entrepreneur of the year in the Reutlingen region” in the “Strategy and Marketing” category went to Gerardus van Rossenberg with the physiotherapy van Rossenberg from Eningen. In the past year, not only synergies were created between his 4 practices, but also the treatment area was doubled and rapid growth to now more than 21 employees was achieved. A new market model, new possibilities in the integration of on-site diagnostics, a large number of new courses and the expansion of a medical fitness center have resulted in consistent and rapid development. New specialist and management functions were established and processes and employee management were optimized. Last year, the company was not only certified as a top employer, but also as a TOP social enterprise. Working in the interdisciplinary teams of the AK Healthy Community, Healthy City and the Health Forum – the Reutlingen Headache Conference and the Adiposity Team – was just the icing on the cake. And its development continues. Further employees are currently being hired and an advanced employee and training concept is being developed.

The prize in the “Social and regional commitment” category for special commitment in the non-profit sector went to Thomas Villforth, Managing Director of Villforth Siebtechnik GmbH from Reutlingen. “For many years, social commitment with regard to employees and in the Reutlingen region has been very important to us and we actively set an example.” The company not only regularly takes part in the donation marathon in Reutlingen, but also supports SSV football and the TCM Tennis Club Markwasen . The operational health management of the traditionally established production company was expanded and a healthy lifestyle was actively promoted by the management. The jury was particularly impressed by the appreciation of the employees and Villforth’s social and integration projects.

And again it was shown that the field of particularly committed companies and participants is growing from year to year and high-quality applications from a wide variety of industries are compared with each other. The competition is intended to provide an incentive to get involved in the region and is very popular because the reputation is exemplary. “And it’s always a good idea to take part in order to reflect and those who haven’t been able to win can try again in the coming years,” said the jury headed by Volker Feyerabend, “and the success of the award-winning participants encourages imitation.”

Additional Information:

www.Unternehmer-Reutlingen.de/Initiativen/Unternehmer-des-Jahres

www.villforth.com

www.physiotherapie-van-rossenberg.com

APROS Consulting & Services GmbH Management consultancy, advertising agency, PR agency and comprehensive services.

We have been active and stable for our customers for more than 22 years, e.g. B. on topics such as strategies, processes, IT, cooperation, hosting, SEO, social media, marketing, PR, sales and advertising.

We are now represented by 30 specialists in Reutlingen, Tübingen, Eningen, Stuttgart, Nagold and throughout Germany, and the expansion of the business areas is also progressing steadily and constantly.

“The company philosophy of idea and implementation by experienced specialists has proven itself over the years.”

Contact

APROS Consulting & Services GmbH

Volker Feyerabend

Renngaessle 9

72800 Eningen – Reutlingen

49 (0)7121-9809911



