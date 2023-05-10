Vučić announced a meeting in Belgrade | Info

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced the counter-meeting scheduled for May 26, and Ivica Dacić also gave his support.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jevtić

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the citizens this evening regarding the tragic events of the previous week, as well as attempts to politicize those events.

“Dear citizens of Serbia, sadness, mourning and pain in Serbia do not go away. Sadness for lost children, sad for lost people, wonderful people who had no fault. After a heavy blow, we had to launch an action and today alone we collected almost 3,000 pieces weapons and showed that we will be able to fight for peace, to save human lives and to change a lot. with the sole aim of using violence and seizing power through violence. They didn’t even hide it, they just showed everyone their face, which we, not so rarely, used to talk about. Regardless of everything, we said again that we are available, that we are ready to talk about big and important changes in the country. They didn’t want to hear us, they didn’t want to listen because they think it’s time to come to power without elections and without any will of the people by force, knowing that the people of Serbia never wanted them and will never want to,” said President Vučić and added:

“Regardless, we are ready to discuss all topics, from the media, reality shows, police participation, non-participation of the police, the resignation of various officials or not, to discuss it in the National Assembly. None of that was enough and will not be enough. Their only goal is to seize power by force and to introduce Serbia into chaos, instability, riots and riots. This is precisely why we have agreed tonight and call on all citizens of Serbia that on May 26, the day before the big and important decisions for Serbia, we invite people in defense of libertarian, democratic values ​​to come to the largest gathering ever held in Serbia. We will hold it in front of the National Assembly or on Republic Square,” concluded Vučić.

IVICA DAČIĆ ALSO SUPPORTED!

“It is important to show responsibility in difficult times, unlike the opposition, which shamefully abuses great tragedy and sadness for its own political goals. They know they cannot win the elections, that’s why they want power through the streets, which has nothing to do with the victims and their families. We will show May 26 that Serbia is an invincible, stable and victorious country! I invite all Serbs, no matter where they live, to come to Belgrade on May 26, to show the world what we are and who we are. Serbs are the best people in the world when it’s the hardest,” he said Dacic added:

“In these difficult times, Serbia needs stability, seriousness and unity more than ever, unlike some politicians from the opposition who would further divide us and bring unrest when it is most difficult for us. This shows their true face and what they really care about care – about the most down-to-earth politics and profit from the misfortune of the people”.