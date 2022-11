They also kill each other. With a sledgehammer. The terrible images published on the telegram channel of the Wagner Brigadethe mercenaries in the pay of Putin that the Kremlin uses to do the dirtiest jobs and that it has deployed in the Donbass, document the barbaric punishment reserved for deserters. In the video, titled “the hammer of revenge,” you see a man with his head on a brick stump, wrapped in duct tape.