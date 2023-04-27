Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 26, 2023

The major US stock indexes registered fractional variations.

The Dow Jones fell 0.68% to 33,302 points, while the S&P500 dropped 0.38% to 4,056 points. Positive performance, however, for the Nasdaq (+0.47% to 11,854 points).

Very positive day for Microsoft (+7.24% to $295.02), after the release of financial data for the 3rd quarter of 2022/2023, the period closed with revenues and earnings per share growing and exceeding the consensus of analysts.

Stocks from the financial sector are also in the spotlight. Starring small banks in the wake of First Republic Bank (-29,8%).