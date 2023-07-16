For the second time in a row, Nahdet Berkane wins the Throne Cup

Electronic science – follow up

The Renaissance Volcano team was crowned champion of the Throne Cup, after its victory over Raja Athletic, in the final match that brought them together at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, with a goal without a response.

Since its inception, the match witnessed great reservations from both sides, to avoid receiving an early goal, which might complicate their mission during the match, which made attempts almost non-existent during the first half.

Raja completed the match with ten players, after defender Marawan Al-Hedhoudi was sent off in the 27th minute, after he interfered with the right of Nahdet Berkane player Youssef Al-Fahli.

Referee Yassin Abu Salim added 10 minutes into stoppage time to the first half, but the result remained the same, ending in a negative tie between the two sides.

With the start of the second half, the coach of the Volcano team changed them at once, as Ouattara and Shadrack replaced the players Khairy and Al-Samoumi, with the aim of creating a new breath within the team, and exploiting the numerical shortage of the greens.

Although the second half was moving compared to the first half of the match, it also ended in a goalless draw, in light of the failure of the players of the two teams to score the net, despite the changes made by the German “Eagles” coach Zinbauer, for the two teams to rule over the extra runs.

During the first extra half, Nahdet Berkane managed to score the only goal in the match, with defender Youssouf Daewoo, from a penalty kick.