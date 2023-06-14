Home » Wall Street, the performance in the session of June 14, 2023
World

Wall Street, the performance in the session of June 14, 2023

by admin
The major US stock indexes finished the day with fractional variationsafter that the FED has decided to leave interest rates unchangedeven assuming two increases of 25 basis points during 2023.

The Dow Jones finished down 0.68% to 33,979 points, while the S&P500 rose 0.08% to 4,373 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+0.39% to 13,626 points).

Stocks from the financial sector are in the red. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase lost 1.19% and 0.37% respectively.

Also down sharply UnitedHealth Group (-6.4% to 459.86 dollars).

