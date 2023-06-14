From GM and Rolls Royce slap in the face of the “all electric” party

Also General Motors stands against the supporters of the “all electric”. The American giant has in fact announced a huge investment for the production of new petrol and diesel models. Beyond 600 million dollars in fact, they are destined for the expansion of the Fort Wayne plant in Indiana to build, according to a note, “the next generation of light pick-ups with Ice engines”.

Ovvero i internal combustion engines. The models affected by this plan are the successors of the current Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 models, which are popular with North American users.

The next generation pickups

A strategy, that of continuing alongside the electric in the development and production of heat engines, which was reaffirmed by Gerald Johnson, executive vice president global manufacturing di General Motors. “Today we announce a significant investment – ​​said Johnson – to continue our production of light pick-ups in which we are leaders. We do this by preparing next generation Ice pick-ups”.

“This investment reflects our commitment to our customers – concluded the GM manager. – With a commitment to provide customers a large portfolio of endothermic vehicles for the years to come“.

The list of those who do not turn off diesel and petrol is long

General Motors’ decision comes a few weeks after the announcement of the Japanese giant Toyota almost to invest 400 million dollars at the four US production sites for a new internal combustion engine. But Toyota’s entire global strategy is to continue producing diesel and gasoline vehicles alongside electric and hydrogen vehicles.

Also Honda has no intention of abandoning traditional technology. Not more than two months ago Toshihiro Mibe, managing director of the group had declared that the group’s strategy “takes into account that until 2040 and beyond motorists will ask for diesel and petrol models”. “I’ve been working in engine development for over 30 years – Mibe explained there – and therefore I consider this acceleration towards the electric a bit threatening. Also because the top-up network has not reached the point where it needs to be to adequately serve our customers”. Also Bmw chose to continue to develop new generations of petrol and diesel engines. “It’s about state-of-the-art powertrains- he said Frank Weber, development director of the German House -. Very cleaner to comply with increasingly stringent regulations in terms of polluting emissions. But the list of those who, in the US, Europe and the East, challenge the ultimatums of Biden and above all of the European Union is long and Korean houses are also part of it Hyundai and Kia.

Rolls Royce’s new road is not electric

And he also takes sides against an “all electric” future Rolls-Royce. The noble British house (today under the BMW hat) could “come out of the batteries” in the future. And focus on models powered by hydrogen fuel cells. All this despite the launch of the Spectre, its first all-electric model.

“When the time is right for us, and when the technology is so advanced,” he said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, – this is a solution that we will certainly pursue. That is, we could get out of batteries and we could go into fuel cells”