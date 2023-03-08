Home World Wall Street, the performance in the session of March 7, 2023
World

Wall Street, the performance in the session of March 7, 2023

by admin
Wall Street, the performance in the session of March 7, 2023

Major US stock indexes recorded declines in the order of 1-2%after Statements by FED Chairman Jerome Powell, in the US Senate. The banker signaled that interest rates should be higher than previously anticipated, as the battle against inflation is not over yet. .

The Dow Jones closed down 1.72% at 32,856 points, while the S&P500 lost 1.53% at 3,986 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-1.25% at 11,530 points).

META Platforms closed below par (-0.21% to $184.51). According to some rumors, the job cuts expected for the group headed by Mark Zuckerberg could be more drastic than expected.

In general, I’m down on financial sector stocks. The declines of Goldman Sachs and Jp Morgan Chase stand out, losing 3.07% and 2.94% respectively.

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  Isha writes Li Bai's new poetry novel

You may also like

China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation...

Group sexual assault, Genoa player Portanova sentenced

Palermo, Marconi tries to recover for the match...

Tim Burton absolute protagonist of the exhibition THE...

Zvezdan Slavnić hit Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

Željko Obradović on the victory of Partizan against...

The “pink shares” in the boards of directors...

Do you feel these symptoms as soon as...

China: demand falls and exports in February go...

Abolition of golden visas | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy