Major US stock indexes recorded declines in the order of 1-2%after Statements by FED Chairman Jerome Powell, in the US Senate. The banker signaled that interest rates should be higher than previously anticipated, as the battle against inflation is not over yet. .

The Dow Jones closed down 1.72% at 32,856 points, while the S&P500 lost 1.53% at 3,986 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-1.25% at 11,530 points).

META Platforms closed below par (-0.21% to $184.51). According to some rumors, the job cuts expected for the group headed by Mark Zuckerberg could be more drastic than expected.

In general, I’m down on financial sector stocks. The declines of Goldman Sachs and Jp Morgan Chase stand out, losing 3.07% and 2.94% respectively.