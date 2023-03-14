Home World «We also use Italian ammunition»- Corriere TV
The story of the commander of the unit that shoots with mortars collected by the correspondent of the Corriere della Sera Lorenzo Cremonesi

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

The destruction of villages in front of Bakhmut. The images from the room where the gunners Ukrainians and the report on the front line with the commander of the artillerymen using the mortars French: «The intensity of the fighting is quite strong, on average 30-40 shots a day. THE Russians they try to infiltrate by night and by day. There is no difference now between the Wagner soldiers and those of the Russian army. They are all little get ready and without motivation compared to the beginning. We have ammunition from Pakistan, Iran, Canada, America. We also use Italian ammunition ». With the Russians two kilometers away, in battle as in the First World War.
March 14, 2023 – Updated March 14, 2023, 10:43 am

