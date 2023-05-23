We are waiting for you at: “Eureka! Let’s play… Science in the World of Videogames”

Science and comics are two topics that seem so distant and yet have many points in common, so much so that they can walk arm in arm.

Themes argued in different ways but which then converge in the same direction.

Precisely for this reason, on the occasion of Science Week, the Piedmontese Computer Science Museum together with Mondo Japan magazine, have given life to a conference: “Eureka! Si Gioca… – Science in the World of Videogames””.

The meeting will take place on Thursday 25 May at Le Officine Ferroviarie (011-0201306) in Corso Sommellier 12 Turin at 20.00, where the playful themes of videogames with science will be discussed and compared. Introduction by Elia Bellussi President of MuPin and Fabio Valerio Chief Editor of Mondo Japan, Marco Mazzaglia of Videogame Evangelist will intervene.

Pac-Man, Super Mario, God of War, Zelda, Diablo, Tekken… what do they have to share with science? The meeting will reserve you surprises and curiosities that sometimes go unnoticed or that you didn’t even imagine.

The evening will be an opportunity to learn about the evolution of this cultural form of entertainment over the years: games and learn about their functionality in science.

We are waiting for you.