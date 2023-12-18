Home » «We live in very harsh conditions, we ask to be released»- Corriere TV
Hamas made the announcement today, Monday 18 December, on its Telegram channels the video appeal of three Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The news was picked up by Haaretz. The images show three elderly men: only one of them is speaking, his identity would correspond to that of Chaim Peri, a 79-year-old kidnapped in the attack on October 7th. The man reports living “in very harsh conditions” together with other people of the same age “with chronic illnesses and in very harsh conditions”. The hostage claims a past in the ranks of the IDF, the Israeli army, and calls for immediate release

December 18, 2023 – Updated December 18, 2023, 8:32 pm

