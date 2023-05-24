We premiere “Bailas” from AMOOMA’s Sticky Sessions

Made up of eight members from Bilbao and the surrounding area, this Funk-Rap group began their musical journey at the end of 2018 and, a year later, recorded their first single at the Pantx Records studios: “Welcome to Bilbo”, a plea in defense of young women and self-management to the rhythm of Funk. In March 2022 it was published “Soul Biscuit”, his first EP recorded by producer Urtzi Iza. It is a collection of six songs that have been simmering since the birth of the band: six paintings drawn from genres as different as Funk, Rap and Soul. From there, AMOOMA began a tour of more than 20 concerts offered throughout the Basque Country. At the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 the band published three previously unreleased songs recorded live at the Kafe Antzokia in Bilbao: “I’m Crazy”, “Sutara” and “Mal de Ojo”.