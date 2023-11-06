We premiere the video clip for “Laga” by Wilhelm from the Ostatua Collective

The second single from “12.12.12”the album of Colectivo Hostelis called “Laga” and has been composed and performed by Guillermo Mutiloa under his alias Wilhelm. The musician and producer from Pamplona, ​​in charge of producing and recording the entire album at MOTUmusica, has been in charge of adding the guitar, percussion, charango, lyrics and voice to this new advance of the very interesting project of the Colectivo Hostel based on traditional and popular music. The disc “12|12|12”which will be released on November 24 in digital edition and 12” vinyl (Bandcamp) includes songs by artists such as Amaia (whose first single we premiere here) and Iñaki de KokoshkaDepartment of ManesJuan and Tamu Ex boyfriendsCristina de Juarez, German Carrascosafrom Gorka de Beunza Gap or the producer of the project himself, Guillermo Mutiloa from Wilhelmamong others.

“12|12|12” born in the workspace MOTUmusic (production, recording studio and rehearsal space active in Pamplona since 2010) to try to give artistic form to the connection and concern shared between the artists who come together in said space. During the production of the albums in these years and as a result of countless hours, concerns and conversations beyond the musical, a pleasant point of connection related to traditional music, popular singing, the local artistic fabric, customs, rurality or nature. These topics constantly emerge in conversation during work sessions in the studio, in rehearsals or in recreation areas. Without being fully aware, it has turned out to be a unifying point that structures and gives artistic form to this work. “12|12|12” is a curatorial and collective creation project, which aims to respond to the current artistic context in musical practice and social life. The songs revolve around costumbrismo as a point of connection in a visceral impulse that responds to a contemporary experience and self-discovery. 12 songs from 12 individual subjects cast on a 12 inch object of common cellulose acetate. It is the result of the collaboration of Pr0t0c0lectiv0 with the Colectivo Hostel and the help of Government of Navarra for the publishing of records for non-profit entities.

We exclusively present the video clip for “Laga”, made by Gorka Beunza.

