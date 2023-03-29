Recorded completely live in both audio and video, “Una noche más” is Xerrich’s new song, born during confinement and which tells us about loneliness, routine and anguish. The theme comes after the EP “Songs and Laments” which they published a year ago and which was produced by pau romero .

The video has been recorded in a natural setting in the Serra del Montsant. The address is from Michael Bech ; the cameras are Gerard Colom y Enrique Margalef and the live sound of Nil Llorach .

The recording also serves to introduce us to their new live performance, which will be as we see in this clip, that is, three voices and two guitars, with the audience surrounding the group and at the same level. They premiered the format last month and we will be able to enjoy it again within the poster of the End of Vila-Seca.