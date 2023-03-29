Hand hygiene in the hospital

The first stop on this year’s health information trip is the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin. Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe talks to the director Astrid Lurati and the head of the Institute for Hygiene, Prof. Petra Gastmeier, about the good results of a project that was carried out by the Federal Ministry of Health as part of the “Govern effectively” initiative is promoted and doctors and nurses are supported in improving hand hygiene in hospitals. Initial results show that improvements in work processes have significantly improved compliance with hand hygiene standards. The number of patients suffering blood poisoning (sepsis) as a result of a hospital infection was reduced by 61 percent. The project is currently being carried out as a controlled study with around 100 intensive care units in Germany.

Diabetes prevention

On the trip to Magdeburg, Prof. H. Wieler (President of the RKI) and Prof. Michael Roden (Head of the German Diabetes Center), Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe and fellow travelers about the important prevention work in the field of diabetes. To this end, the Federal Ministry of Health, together with the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), has launched a national strategy for diabetes education in order to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and to reduce secondary and concomitant diseases.

Research on Rare Diseases

At the Otto von Guericke University in Magdeburg, Minister Gröhe talks to Prof. Michael Schmeißer, Prof. Klaus Mohnike and Prof. Martin Zenker about research into rare diseases. The research team is working on gaining a better understanding of Phelan McDermid Syndrome so that new approaches to therapy can be derived. You were awarded the Eva-Lusie Köhler Prize for Rare Diseases.

Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe will then talk about new ideas for healthcare with start-ups from the healthcare sector.

Visit to the patient university in Hanover and innovation project for kidney transplantation

In the Patient University of the Hannover Medical School (MHH) For example, medical students use life-size models of our organs to show how the body works. It is also about preventive measures, for example how our food affects the function of the organs.

Gröhe then visits the clinic for pediatric kidney, liver and metabolic diseases at the Hannover Medical School. With the Project NTx360° Adults and children in Lower Saxony who have had a kidney transplant are supported with aftercare. With the help of an electronic patient file, the treating physicians and the patients can better exchange information about examinations, diagnoses, medication and therapies and thus improve the success of the treatment. NTx360° was funded with 6 million euros from the innovation fund.

Vaccine against Ebola

Health Minister Gröhe visits the MSD company in Burgwedel together with the President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Prof. Karl Chichutek. The world‘s first Ebola vaccine will be manufactured here in the future. The Federal Ministry of Health and the Paul Ehrlich Institute have funded the development of the vaccine and supported the clinical trials. Germany will continue to support research and development of vaccines against dangerous pathogens through the international “Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations” (CEPI) with 10 million euros in the future.

revival project

Under the slogan “Check – call – press.” 50 children and young people from Gelsenkirchen’s youth soccer teams are practicing together with Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe, former Schalke soccer player Gerald Asamoha and the head of the Federal Center for Health Education Dr. Heidrun Thaiss resuscitation measures.

Cyber ​​security in hospitals

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, together with the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) in the Lukas Hospital in Neuss, provides information on the Federal Government’s measures to secure IT in hospitals. In February 2016, the hospital was the victim of a cyber attack. A computer virus had thrown the software back to the 2006 status. In order to avoid further damage, the hospital has since taken measures to improve cyber security together with the BSI.