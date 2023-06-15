Weather forecast for June 15 | Info

Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 16°C, and maximum from 19°C to 23°C.

Source: Stefan Stojanović/MONDO

On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy with frequent rain and local showers with thunder, with locally heavier precipitation. A quantity of 10 to 40 lit/m 2 in 24 hours is expected. It will be significantly fresher than average for this time of year. Wind weak north and northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 16°C, and maximum from 19°C to 23°C. Cloudy in the evening and very fresh with rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 14°C to 18°C.

Mostly cloudy with frequent rain and local showers with thunder in Belgrade. Wind weak northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 22°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C. Cloudy in Niš with frequent rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 23°C. Rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with frequent rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak northeast and north in the Užice region. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 13°C to 14°C, and maximum from 19°C to 20°C. Rain in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, rain and showers and a maximum of about 14°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In the north of Vojvodina, it can remain mostly dry during most of the day. Wind weak northeast and east. Pressure

around normal. Minimum temperature from 13°C to 14°C, and maximum from 20°C to 22°C. Light rain is possible in the evening, except in the extreme north of Vojvodina. A very similar situation in Subotica and Novi Sad.

The weather for the next days

On Friday, mostly cloudy with rain and local showers with thunder. It will be significantly fresher than average for this time of year. Wind weak to moderate northwest and west. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 16°C, and maximum from 19°C to 23°C. Cloudy and very fresh in the evening with occasional light rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 14°C to 17°C.

On Saturday, there will still be frequent occurrence of rain and short-term local showers with thunder with locally heavier precipitation. The temperature is well below average for this time of year. Since Sunday, more and more sunny hours and warmer weather with less and less chance of rain. At the beginning of next week, mostly sunny and warm or very warm weather with finally summer temperatures, around 30°C.

(WORLD)