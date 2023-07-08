Weather forecast July 8, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum temperature from 14°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in Vranje and Dimitrovgrad to 30°C in the north of Vojvodina.

Mostly sunny in Serbia with slightly more clouds only in the southeast of Serbia in the first part of the day with possible short-term rain in that area. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in Vranje and Dimitrovgrad to 30°C in the north of Vojvodina. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 18°C ​​to 23°C.

Mostly sunny and warm in Belgrade, but not very hot. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 29°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 23°C. Sunny periods with moderate cloudiness in Nis. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum is 28°C. Dry in the evening. Užice region: Sunny on Saturday with weaker cloud development during the day. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 19°C, and maximum from 27°C to 29°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods with weak daytime cloud development and a maximum of around 22°C at 1000m above sea level.

Mostly sunny and warm in Novi Sad. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 22°C. Mostly sunny and warm in Subotica. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 21°C.

The weather for the next days

Sunday morning pleasantly fresh, and during the day sunny and warmer than on Saturday, around 30°C in most areas. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 20°C, and maximum from 28°C in Dimitrovgrad to 32°C in some places in the north and east of Serbia. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h from 20°C to 25°C. Sunny and even warmer on Monday. Throughout the next week, mostly sunny and increasingly hot with temperatures above 35°C from Wednesday.

