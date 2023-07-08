Birkenstock, the German sandal points to the stock market: towards the $6bn IPO

Birkenstock thinks big, L Catterton studies the IPO worth over 6 billion dollars. Rumors

And must have of the summer, but also versatile for the mid-seasons; to be worn with a nice pair of half-size socks or with bare feet: the cork sandal signed birkenstockborn now in the distant 1744, is still a classico timeless. The German company, which has been able to innovate and renew itself over the years, has never stopped evolving and transforming itself. So much so that, currently, according to reports from the foreign press agency Bloombergthe footwear giant, in the portfolio of L Catterton and Financière Agacherespectively the investment arm of the luxury giant Lvmh and family holdings Arnaultwould be in contact with some investment banks to schedule a next one landing on the stock exchange.

“L Catterton is evaluating strategic options for Birkenstock, including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg reads. According to insiders, the German company, in the event of confirmation of the IPO, could be valued at over $6 billion, i.e. approx 5.5 billion euros.

