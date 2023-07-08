Home » Birkenstock, the German sandal points to the stock market: towards the $6bn IPO
Business

Birkenstock, the German sandal points to the stock market: towards the $6bn IPO

by admin
Birkenstock, the German sandal points to the stock market: towards the $6bn IPO

Birkenstock thinks big, L Catterton studies the IPO worth over 6 billion dollars. Rumors

And must have of the summer, but also versatile for the mid-seasons; to be worn with a nice pair of half-size socks or with bare feet: the cork sandal signed birkenstockborn now in the distant 1744, is still a classico timeless. The German company, which has been able to innovate and renew itself over the years, has never stopped evolving and transforming itself. So much so that, currently, according to reports from the foreign press agency Bloombergthe footwear giant, in the portfolio of L Catterton and Financière Agacherespectively the investment arm of the luxury giant Lvmh and family holdings Arnaultwould be in contact with some investment banks to schedule a next one landing on the stock exchange.

“L Catterton is evaluating strategic options for Birkenstock, including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg reads. According to insiders, the German company, in the event of confirmation of the IPO, could be valued at over $6 billion, i.e. approx 5.5 billion euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Of Work, the majority goes under the Senate: Forza Italia slips away

You may also like

The Colombian Peso Surpasses the Mexican Peso as...

Customer leaves negative review: the answer that no...

Türkiye: Erdogan’s crazy real estate boom – 500...

Green Oleo: July 11 on EGM

Voss-Tecklenburg wants to be world champion and rejects...

The Fluctuating Exchange Rate: Dollar in Mexico Today

French Tech startups meet Southern counterparts

Resolution 24 of 06/26/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

PKV? Trouble with health insurance? This is how...

“Fruit and vegetables, the Packaging Regulation does not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy