Maximum temperature on Sunday up to 20 degrees.

Source: Mondo/U. Arsic

Mostly sunny on Sunday with a further increase in temperature that will reach 20°C in some places in western and central Serbia. Later in the afternoon and evening moderate cloudiness comes from the west. The wind is weak from the east and southeast, moderate to strong in southern Banat, according to meteorologists. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -3°C to 5°C, and maximum from 14°C in Negotin in the south to 20°C in the west of Serbia. Dry in the evening.

Mostly sunny and even warmer weather. Moderate southeasterly wind in Belgrade. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature around 5°C, and maximum up to 19°C. Dry in the evening. In Niš, light ground frost in the morning, and during the day sunny and warmer than on Saturday. Wind weak northeast and east. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature around 0°C, a

maximum up to 18°C. Clear in the evening.

Light frost and mostly sunny with a further rise in temperature in Užice and the surrounding area. During the afternoon and evening moderate cloudiness comes from the west. Wind weak east and northeast. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -3°C to 0°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and even warmer, up to 14°C at 1000 m above sea level in the afternoon.

Sunny with a further rise in temperature in Vojvodina. Later in the afternoon and evening moderate cloudiness comes from the west. The wind is weak from the east and south-east, moderate to strong in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from 0°C to 4°C, and maximum from 17°C to 19°C. Dry in the evening. Similar weather in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

On Monday, it will be relatively warm for this time of year with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. There will be more clouds in the north of Vojvodina, and very few in the south of Serbia. Wind weak, south and southeast in the morning, and west and northwest in the afternoon. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from 0°C to 8°C, and maximum from 16°C to 20°C. Dry in the evening.

Warmer than average next week. On Tuesday and Wednesday relatively warm with variable cloudiness with sunny periods and with a chance of a little rain between Tuesday and Wednesday and on Wednesday in the central and southern regions. Sunny and even warmer from Thursday.

(WORLD)