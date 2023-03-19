The Democratic Party: the majority discriminates against children

The European regulation for the recognition of the rights of children also of gay couples and the adoption of a European certificate of filiation does not pass. As explained by Ansa, the European Policies Commission of the Senate rejected the proposal. The resolution of the majority – contrary to the proposed regulation and presented by the rapporteur, Senator Giulio Terzi of FdI – it passed with 11 votes in favor and 7 against. Compact all oppositions on the No.

The text of the resolution – presented by Terzi, who is also chairman of the commission, and shared by the majority – argues that the obligation to recognize the EU certificate of filiation does not respect the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality, so if it were adopted it would be a invasion of European law over national law. In particular on surrogacy, a form of assisted procreation used by gay and heterosexual couples currently prohibited in Italy and which it is feared will be circumvented with the ok to the proposed regulation. Opposing position by minorities. In particular, the M5s, Third Pole and Pd filed as many counter-resolutions and in the afternoon had asked to postpone the vote until tomorrow to converge on a unitary position in favor of the EU regulation.

Gasparri-Zanettin (FI): no to uterus for rent – “No to surrogate motherhood and surrogacy. The resolution voted today in the European Policies Commission in the Senate reiterates our clear opposition to these unacceptable practices”, explained Senators FI Maurizio Gasparri and Pierantonio Zanettin, regarding the resolution majority on the proposal for a European regulation for the recognition of the rights of children also of gay couples and the adoption of a European certificate of filiation. “On such a delicate matter – they continue – the principle of maximum caution must be adopted. Only the broad prohibition of resorting to surrogacy is able to avoid the exploitation of women’s fragile conditions. The uterus for hire it is detrimental to the dignity of the pregnant woman, but also to the child itself”.

Picierno: majority discriminates against children – “The rejection by the Senate of the EU Regulation for the recognition of children of same-sex couples in all member countries represents a very serious political fact, which certifies the reactionary vocation and to the detriment of the rights of this majority.” This was stated in a note by the Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno. “This executive is leading us to isolate ourselves on fundamental issues, even blocking an elementary intervention of civilization such as the one brought about by the Regulation. We are more in line with Poland and Hungary than with the main European liberal democracies. This is the political datum, a sign of a government increasingly inclined to endorse heavy discrimination, in this case even to the detriment of children”, he concludes.

