Morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, maximum from 10°C in the north of Vojvodina to 18°C ​​in the south of Serbia, and minimum temperature at the end of the day from 2°C to 8°C.

In Serbia, cloud cover with rain and stronger cooling with a drop in temperature during the day in all regions. The clouds come from the northwest and quickly cover the whole of Serbia. It will rain in the lower areas, and in the mountains the snowfall limit will drop from 1800 m above sea level in the morning to 800 m above sea level in the evening.. Moderate southeast wind in the morning, and northwesterly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, maximum from 10°C in the north of Vojvodina to 18°C ​​in the south of Serbia, a minimum temperature at the end of the day from 2°C to 8°C. In the evening, the weather will clear in the north of Vojvodina, and in other regions it will rain, on the mountains above 800 m above sea level there will be snow. In places in the lower regions of western Serbia, there may be sleet.

In Belgrade, cloudy with cooling with rain. The temperature drops during the day, so the morning will be warmer than the evening. Moderate southeast wind in the morning and northwest wind in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. The maximum temperature at the beginning of the day is 13°C, and the minimum at the end of the day is 7°C and will continue to fall during the night towards Tuesday. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 7°C. In Niš, it will be dry in the morning, and cloudy with rain and possible showers in the middle of the day. Drop in temperature in the afternoon. The wind is southerly in the morning, and moderate northwesterly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature 8°C, maximum 17°C. In the evening it rains and much colder.

Cloudy with rain and cooling in the Užice region. It will rain in the lower regions, sleet is possible in the evening, and in the mountains the snowfall limit is lowering at about 800 masl by the end of the day. The wind is southerly in the morning and northerly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, maximum from 12°C to 14°C, and minimum temperature at the end of the day from 2°C to 5°C. Cloudy with rain in Zlatibor and Tara, and snow in the afternoon and at the end of the day.

Cold weather with rain in Novi Sad. Moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Blood pressure below normal. The maximum temperature is 12°C, and the minimum temperature at the end of the day is 6°C and will continue to fall during the night towards Tuesday. In the evening the rain stops. Temperature at 10 pm 6°C. Cold weather with rain in Subotica. The temperature drops during the day, so the morning will be warmer than the evening. The wind in the morning is moderate to strong northwesterly. Blood pressure below normal. The maximum temperature is 11°C in the morning, and the minimum temperature is 5°C at the end of the day. Partial clearing in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 5°C.

The weather for the next days

On Tuesday, it will be cold in all regions, with gradual clearing in the north. On mountains with snow and increased north wind. Sleet and wet snow are possible in some places and in the lower regions of central and southern Serbia. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 4°C, maximum from 5°C in the south to 9°C in the north of Serbia. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from -1°C to 3°C. From Wednesday, the temperature will rise with sunny periods.

