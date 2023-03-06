Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from -3°C to 2°C, and the maximum from 11°C in Subotica to 16°C in the central and southern regions.

Serbia: On Monday morning, light frost, and during the day it will be warmer than on Sunday with sunny intervals and passing clouds in the north of Serbia. In the afternoon, short-term rain is possible in Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 2°C, and maximum from 11°C in Subotica to 16°C in the central and southern regions. Dry in the evening, and only in the north in places short-term rain.

White City: On Monday, it will be warmer than on Sunday, with sunny intervals and passing clouds in the afternoon. At the end of the day, there is a slight chance of short-term rain. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Pressure slightly below normal. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 14°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Monday warmer than on Sunday with sunny periods. Wind weak from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 16°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Light frost on Monday morning, and during the day warmer than Sunday with sunny intervals. The wind is weak from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 0°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, it is warmer with sunny periods and a maximum of about 8°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina: Light frost on Monday morning, and during the day warmer than Sunday with sunny intervals and cloud cover during the day. Short-term rain is possible in Vojvodina in the afternoon and evening. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum morning temperature from -2°C to 0°C, and maximum from 11°C in Subotica to 14°C in the south of Vojvodina. In the evening, some short-term rain.

Novi Sad: On Monday, it will be warmer than on Sunday, with sunny intervals and passing clouds that may cause short-term rain in the afternoon and at the end of the day. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum is 13°C. Short-term rain is possible in the evening.

Subotica: On Monday, it will be warmer than on Sunday, with sunny intervals and passing clouds that may cause short-term rain in the afternoon and at the end of the day. Wind weak to moderate from the south. Blood pressure slightly below normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum is 11°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday slightly warmer weather with sunny periods with a little more clouds in the north of Vojvodina, where short-term rain is possible in the morning. Moderate southerly wind. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 7°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. Dry in the evening. On Wednesday warm with sunny periods, and later in the afternoon cloud cover that brings rain at the end of the day in northern and western areas, and at night towards Thursday and other areas. On Thursday in the morning the rain gradually stops in the south of Serbia with dry and warm weather during the day with sunny periods. Friday to Saturday cooling with rain is possible.

