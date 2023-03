Three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army near Nablus in the northern West Bank. The three were armed and opened fire on an Israeli military post at the Surra-Jit checkpoint. The fact – according to local sources – took place around 3.30 local time. “Three gunmen were neutralized during the firefight and another gunman surrendered to the forces and was arrested,” the army said in a statement. According to Palestinian medical sources, no bodies were taken to the Nablus morgue.