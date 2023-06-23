Home » what did he say- TV Courier
what did he say- TV Courier

what did he say- TV Courier

(LaPresse) – “The Ministry of Defense is trying to deceive the public and the president and spin the story that there would be insane levels of aggression from the Ukrainian side and that they would attack us along with the entire NATO bloc” . He said it the head of the Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a 30-minute video posted on his Telegram channel.

Prigozhin questions Russia’s reasons for launching the invasion of Ukraine, namely that Kiev was planning to launch an offensive into Moscow-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine in February 2022. (Ap/LaPresse)

June 23, 2023

