Habsburg is stepping on the gas with its own racing project

WEC driver and ORF expert Ferdinand Habsburg and his “Rebel Team”, founded last year, want to help young aspiring drivers who cannot finance a career in motorsport themselves on their way to the premier classes. The 26-year-old from Salzburg justified this step by saying that “young drivers almost always have to pay enormous sums of money, but only a few are lucky enough to have parents or sponsors with enough financial means”.

Read more …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

