Political analysts commented on the order of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Izvor: SPUTINK/screenshot/youtube/United Nations

International Criminal Court in The Hague it has been officially recognized by 11 ratifying countries Rimski statut MKS (International Criminal court). All countries that recognized this court would have za constitutional obligation to execute an arrest warrant President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

To remind you, the International Criminal Court in The Hague today issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. He, that is, the Russian army, is accused of illegally deporting children and illegally transferring people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. Then Moscow reacted quickly and declared that Russia does not recognize that court and that all decisions of that court are null and void from a legal point of view.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August. The Republic of South Africa is one of the 118 countries that have recognized the International Criminal Court in The Hague and are legally obliged to implement the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, writes “Sky News“.

Putin is scheduled to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August. South Africa, as a member of ICC and a signatory of the Treaty of Rome, will have a legal obligation to enforce the ICC arrest warrant against him. (Note: SA refused to arrest Omar al-Bashir in 2015.)https://t.co/8oQsvCh09c — Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork)March 17, 2023

According to analysts, the chances are small President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa actually ordered security forces to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin. But according to the words expert in international criminal and humanitarian law, Tobi Kadmanthis decision of the International Criminal Court would allegedly prevent Putin from leaving Russia in the future.

“An arrest warrant could prevent the Russian president from leaving Russia. Although there is fear and reluctance, other countries have a responsibility to extradite Putin if he enters their territory. The move by the International Criminal Court is just another chink in Putin’s power at homeIt may happen that this prevents him from leaving Russia, and this in itself should not be insignificant. This is the beginning of a large series of war crimes for which Russia will be accused. There will be cynicism about his appearance in court, people have to be realistic about that“, believes expert in international criminal and humanitarian law Tobi Kadman.

(WORLD)