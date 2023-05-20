What happens between Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De Laurentiis after the Napoli championship

Luciano Spalletti wants to leave Napoli after winning the Scudetto. Or at least this has been told for days in the newspapers, sports and otherwise. According to insiders, the Azzurri coach is in dispute with the president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Due to a Pec. That is the email with which the club communicated the unilateral renewal of the contract, as per the clause in the agreement that linked the coach to the Azzurri. It all began on April 19 at dawn. That is, on the day Spalletti found communication. And it continued on the evening of May 4, when the coach waited in vain for a complimenting phone call from De Laurentiis. Which now seems to want to look around. And in his release yesterday he praises the coach but also says that he is looking around.

The Pec of discord

“Spalletti is a champion and champions are champions and nothing else,” the president said yesterday. “They have to find a field where to express oneself at its best and this has found him. And it all worked out. And so we hope that in the future too he will be able to best express his ability to aggregate. Even better if he manages to do it in Naples, of course. But…”. But then there is freedom, according to the reasoning of the president: «Freedom is an immeasurable and invaluable good. You must never clip anyone’s wings like no one must ever clip my wings. But you have to stay connected. I have remained tied with Ancelotti, with Mazzarri, with Reja, with Benitez. And the important thing is to be grateful to those who gave and those who received. Who gave gave….». Words that sound like a farewell, even if ironic and with a little door left open. While the drafts say that Rafael Benitez could be the Tuscan coach’s successor.

The failed agreement

And so, explains the Sports Courier today, Spalletti’s farewell is ever closer. Even if there is an agreement of 2.8 million euros. And even if in the event of his resignation, the coach will have to stay out for a year, according to the agreement he signed with De Laurentiis. Or he will have to make his next team pay the clause to tear up the contract. As happened to Maurizio Sarri at the time of his move to Juventus. For now the coach doesn’t seem to want to move. And on the discussions with De Laurentiis he was very clear: «It is the club that must tell you what we said to each other». In recent days there was talk of an interest from Tottenham for him. De Laurentiis has other projects in mind. And he wonders if there’s still room for Spalletti.

