why it affects sportsmen and how it can be prevented

Things

Mechanical acne: what is it? L’mechanical acne it is a particular one form of acne triggered by excess heat, pressure, friction or rubbing of the skin, especially in the shoulders or inner thighs. It is a condition that anyone can manifest, but it is particularly common among athletes. Soccer and hockey players can get it on their chin, shoulders or forehead…anywhere the equipment rubs, acne can appear. The first sign of mechanical acne are small rough bumps perceptible to the touch. These can appear where a chinstrap, helmet, or other piece of sports equipment presses or produces friction. If you continue to use the equipment without taking precautions, these acneiform lesions can turn into zits and sometimes in nodules or cysts. Mechanical acne differs from other types of acne and is not related to an underlying hormonal cause. However, it responds to many of the same treatments and often resolves with home remedies and prevention.

How it looks

Mechanical acne looks like aacneiform rash after repeated physical trauma to the skin such as chafing, occurring from clothing (belts and straps) or sports equipment (helmets, shin guards or other protectors and shoulder pads). Symptoms Mechanical Acne Like acne vulgaris, mechanical acne can cause inflammatory skin lesions, such as muzzle, pustules and even lumps. Papules and pustules are the pink and red bumps that many people recognize as “pimples.” Nodules are painful, deep lesions that result from more severe inflammation. Where it usually occurs Mechanical acne can occur anywhere on the body where the skin is frequently exposed to friction or pressure. This includes: Total

Neck

Arm

Legs

Torso

Cause

Everything that traps heat against the body for an extended period of time, rubbing or applying pressure to the skin may cause mechanical acne. What causes Mechanical Acne? The biggest difference between themechanical acne and thecommon acne (call acne vulgaris) is theetiology. Unlike common acne which has a hormonal origin, the cause of mechanical acne is completely physical and boils down to one word: FRICTION. Mechanical acne develops when sports equipment or clothing traps heat and sweat on the skin, then rubs against the heated skin, irritating it. If you suffer from acne or have acne-prone skin, this irritation can cause new breakouts. To better understand: what is acne vulgaris? Acne is an inflammatory skin manifestation that affects the hair follicle and the sebaceous glands which, functioning more than normal, cause an increased secretion of sebum (ie an oily secretion that normally forms a thin protective layer on the skin). At the basis of the disorder, moreover, there is a simultaneous keratinization of the sebaceous duct, due to the hyperactivity of androgens (male sex hormones also present in small quantities in the female body). The sebum mixed with horny cells accumulates in the follicle, creating a sort of “plug” which prevents the secretion itself from flowing outside. This is how the comedone is formed, more commonly known as the black point, which constitutes the primary lesion of acne. The inflammation of closed comedones manifests itself with a red, slightly raised papule, which may be superimposed by a pustule (pimples). The extension of the process in depth causes the formation of nodules and cysts. In this way, various types of acne are distinguished. Exacerbating and triggering factors Mechanical acne is a type of acne that is basically caused by frequent friction or pressure on the skintherefore the elements that can trigger it include: Sports equipment, protections and helmets

Straps of backpacks and shoulder straps of bags

Hats and headbands

Bra straps

Tight-fitting undergarments All of these factors trap and hold heat and sweat against the skin, causing the hair follicles to become clogged. With continued rubbing and pressure, pores become irritated and those tiny blemishes turn into bigger red pimples. L’Sports equipment it is the main culprit, especially for teenage boys. Football or hockey caps, baseball caps, sweatbands, and helmets can trigger mechanical acne because they’re heavy and stiff, and they don’t breathe. At the same time, they can exert a lot of friction against the skin and sweating makes it worse. Likewise, carry backpacks or heavy gear for long periods of time it exerts pressure on the skin, causing irritation and rashes, especially if the climate is hot and humid; to be affected by this eventuality are, for example, military and students. I tight clothes and undergarments are among other triggers: Mechanical acne breakouts can develop under bra straps.

Friction from clothes that are too tight or damp with perspiration can cause a rash on the inner thighs or buttocks. However, it’s not just the clothes and gear that can cause mechanical acne: Who plays the violin you may notice an area of ​​rash on the chin where the instrument rests.

you may notice an area of ​​rash on the chin where the instrument rests. Talk on the phone regularly over long periods of time may cause breakouts on the side of the face. Examples of sports equipment that can lead to Acne Meccanica Auto Racing: Driver’s Seat Backrest

Backpacking: especially the straps

cycling: helmet

Dance: synthetic dancewear

Football: helmet, chin strap, shoulder pads or other protective equipment

Golf: Strap on golf bag

Gymnastics: synthetic clothing

Horse riding: helmet

Hockey: helmet, chest protector or other protective gear

Weight Lifting: Friction with weight lifting benches, weight lifting belt

Wrestling: Face Guards

Differences between Mechanical Acne and Common Acne

By presentation, mechanical acne and common acne look almost identical, but most of the time you can tell what’s triggering your breakouts by paying attention to a few telltale signs. How to understand if Acne is mechanical? They introduce themselves acne marks in strategic places, while the skin is relatively healthy in other areas. For example, the face has normal skin except where the hat band rests or there are acne lesions in the rubbing points of the protections or sports equipment or there are pimples on only one shoulder, i.e. the same where the shoulder strap is held of the bag.

Body acne developed suddenly after I started exercising

Acne occurs during the season in which sporting activity is intense, but resolves completely when it is minor.

The back and shoulder acne clears up over the summer, but returns with the school year and the habit of carrying around a heavy backpack. Mechanical acne often resolves completely when the trigger is removed. However, this is not always practical: it is difficult for a violinist or an athlete to stop making music or playing his sport, nor should this condition limit his passions. Fortunately, there are other ways to deal with mechanical acne.