A ghost townalmost completely destroyed. So it appears Bakhmut in this video, shot by a Russian dronewhich circulates on the net. In the Ukrainian city they have been going on for months fierce fighting.

In these hours the Ukrainian military has rejected Russia’s claims that Moscow’s troops would control further 80% of the city of Bakhmut. “I can confidently say that the Ukrainian Defensive Forces control a considerably larger percentage of Bakhmut’s territory,” a spokesman for the Eastern Military Command said.

April 12, 2023 – Updated April 12, 2023 , 6:21 pm

