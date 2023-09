by Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Libya / CorriereTv

We went to a phone shop that was destroyed byflood that hit Libya. The water has entered everywhere and everything is devastated. A man also shows us the conditions of his home and what remains of the water level.

September 16, 2023 – Updated September 16, 2023, 10.33pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

