New York City Parking Meter Rates Set to Increase: Manhattan to See First Price Hike

Price increases continue in New York City: after the increases in electricity, tolls, and fares for buses, suburban trains, and the Metro in August, parking on the street will also become more expensive. Starting from October and November, parking meters will rise between 20 and 25%.

As is tradition, parking meters will continue to be more expensive on the busiest streets in Manhattan than on the least congested ones in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island, or Queens. The increases will follow this trend, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

“We are going to make it easier for drivers to find a place because there will be more availability,” said a DOT spokesman. “These new rates will also reduce congestion and double parking while supporting the local economy.”

The first to experience the price hike will be drivers in Manhattan, starting from October 16. In the bustling areas of Midtown and Downtown, the first hour of metered parking will cost $5.50, a 22% increase from the current $4.50. The second hour will cost $9, which is 20% higher than the current price of $7.50. In total, two hours of metered parking in these areas will cost $14.50, representing a 21% increase.

Queens drivers will face the steepest increase of 25% starting from October 27. In busy downtown Flushing and Jamaica, the first hour of parking will cost $2.50, and each subsequent hour will be charged at $5.

Brooklyn will also experience a 25% increase in parking meter rates on November 9, followed by The Bronx on the 22nd. Finally, on November 28, Staten Island will also see the activation of the increase.

The revenue generated from the city’s parking meters goes to the city’s general fund. The NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) portal provides a complete map of parking meter rates for reference.

With all these recent price increases, New Yorkers are feeling the strain on their wallets. However, the authorities believe that aligning the parking meter rates with demand will ultimately benefit drivers by making it easier to find parking spaces while addressing congestion issues.

