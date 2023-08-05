where to see qualifying and sprint race today live and streaming

MotoGP is back on track today after the summer break for the British GP at Silverstone of the 2023 World Championship. It starts again from the victory of Bagnaia in Holland with the Ducati rider who is the leader of the world championship.

It starts at 11:50 with the qualifying sessions that will determine the starting grid for tomorrow’s race: the new format foresees that the FP2 on Friday (now defined only as Practice) determine the best 10 who go directly to Q2. At 16:00 the sprint race.

Moto3 qualifying is scheduled at 1.50pm, Moto2 at 2.45pm.

Live qualifying is available on TV and streaming on both Sky and free-to-air on TV8. Aleix Espargaro was the fastest in free practice ahead of Martin and Binder, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi also qualified for Q2. Quartararo and Marc Marquez start from Q1. On Fanpage.it the live lap by lap of today’s qualifying and the latest news

The times of FP3 and qualifying at the Silverstone GP of MotoGp 2023

Busy day for the MotoGP riders on the Silverstone circuit: today it starts at 11:10 when everyone will take to the track for the last free practice session. The FP3 will last half an hour and will close at 11:40. Then the protagonists of the premier class of the world championship will return to the English track for the Qualifying sessions of the British GP which will start at 11:50, while in the early afternoon today’s program will then close with the Sprint Race.

The characteristics of the Silverstone circuit for the British GP

The venue for the qualifying sessions and the sprint race of the 2023 British GP of the MotoGP that will take place today will be the historic Silverstone circuit which has a track of 5.9 kilometres, with 8 left-hand corners, 10 right-hand corners and the longest straight measures 770 meters.

According to the Brembo technicians who work closely with all the MotoGP World Championship riders, the Silverstone Circuit falls into the category of medium-demanding circuits for the brakes​: there are 10 braking sections for a total of 38 seconds per lap. Of the 10 braking sections at Silverstone, 2 are considered highly demanding on the brakes, while 3 are of medium difficulty and the remaining 5 are light. Stowe braking (turn 15) is the most demanding with the MotoGP bikes going from 327 km/h to 127 km/h in 5.2 seconds covering 296 metres.

The track record on the flying lap belongs to Johann Zarco with his 1:57.767 with which he took pole last year, while the record for the fastest lap in the race at Silverstone belongs to Alex Rins with a 1:59.346 placed just in the last edition of the GP of Great Britain of the MotoGP.

MotoGP qualifying today on TV, where to watch them live

MotoGP qualifying at the Silverstone circuit is held in the late morning today. The starting time is set for 11:50, the duration is exactly 30 minutes, in which Q1 and Q2 will develop respectively for 15 minutes each. The Qualifying of the British GP will determine the starting grid of both this afternoon’s Sprint Race and tomorrow’s Race and can be followed live on Sky TV on the Sky Sport MotoGP channels (satellite decoder channel 208) and Sky Sport Summer (channel 201) and free-to-air on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 8) with commentary by Guido Meda and technical commentary by Mauro Sanchini.

