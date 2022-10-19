Commuters were forced to show up late as unions staged a nationwide strike to demand higher wages, as thousands took to the streets of France. The previous weeks of strikes had left refineries in limbo and left gasoline shortages across the country.

Demonstrations took place in dozens of French cities on Tuesday, October 18, as did transport workers, some high school teachers and public hospital employees.

Here’s what we know about the riots:

Why are people protesting?

Protesters and strikers are demanding pay rises to deal with soaring living costs. That’s because France has seen inflation of 6.2%, the highest level in decades.

Inflation has risen around the world as economies rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. This, coupled with a spike in food and fuel prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, further exacerbated inflation.

The protests on Tuesday came after the left-wing French General Trade Union (CGT) rejected a pay rise deal and called for a fourth week of strikes to continue. The move comes after oil giant Total Energies reached a pay rise deal with two other unions on Friday.

The French Confederation of Labour Democracy (CFDT), which represents the majority of the group’s French workers, and the French Confederation of Management – General Confederation of Managers (CFE-CGC) agreed to a 7 percent pay rise and bonuses. But the French General Trade Union (CGT) insisted on a 10% pay rise.

The energy crisis has been exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, coupled with high oil and gas prices, and striking workers are demanding higher wages from the energy companies’ extra profits. Axel Persson, spokesman for the CGT-Cheminots, told Al Jazeera: “They make huge profits from our work and we are only claiming the wealth we deserve. share.”

What is the impact of the strike?

French Transport Minister Clément Beaune said on Tuesday there was a “serious disruption” to rail operator SNCF, with half of its trains cancelled. Suburban transport in the Paris region, as well as bus services, will also be affected, operator RATP said. But the metro system inside Paris should be largely unaffected.

There were reports of disruptions to high-speed trains in the north, Eurostar stations and intercity trains linking France and Spain.

In addition to transport workers, the union wants to call on workers in sectors such as the food industry and health care to join the strike, the president of the French Federation of Trade Unions, Martinez, told France Internationale.

The education ministry said less than 6 percent of workers took to the streets to strike. Although in vocational schools, this figure reaches 23%.

A poll by French pollster ELABE found that a third of French people will be prepared to go on strike or protest in the coming weeks to demand a pay rise when inflation soars.

How serious is the fuel shortage?

Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said less than a quarter of petrol stations across the country were in shortage, down from 30 per cent previously.

Strike action and unplanned maintenance have left more than 60% of France’s refining capacity, or 740,000 barrels a day, below target. That has forced the country to import more oil amid rising costs due to global supply uncertainty.

The strike has spread to other parts of the energy industry, including nuclear power giant EDF (EDF). Maintenance work vital to Europe’s electricity supply will be delayed.

A representative of FNME-CGT, the largest union in the French energy industry, said on Tuesday that the strike was affecting operations at nuclear power plants, including Penly.

What was the government’s response to the unrest?