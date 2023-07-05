Will Nikola Jokić play for Serbia at Mundobasket | Sport

There is still uncertainty about whether Nikola Jokić will be on the list of “eagles” for Mundobasket.

The World Basketball Championship starts on August 25 and there is already talk about the lists that the selectors will announce, and of course the most interesting list for us is the list of players that Svetislav Pešić is counting on. At 50 days before the start of Mundobasket, Kari still doesn’t know the answer to the question that bothers everyone – will Nikola Jokić play for Serbia?

In an interview with the famous German newspaper “Zidojče Cajtung” on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of winning the title of European champion with the German national team, Svetislav Pešić said that he is not yet sure, that is, that it is not yet clear whether Nikola Jokić will be on the list. The reason, of course, is the (too) long NBA season in which this time he was not decorated with the MVP award, but with a much more valuable championship ring, so he couldn’t wait for a vacation and meeting his parents, friends…

“Jokić is one of the best players I have coached. In addition to his exceptional abilities, his great quality is the fact that he is a team player, that he has an impeccable attitude, he has a great personality“, said Pešić, who in the same tone continued to praise the best Serbian basketball player who enchanted the planet only after dominating the NBA playoffs like no one else: “I’ve been to Denver often and experienced it there. In addition, there is great continuity, he has been playing there for seven years. That continuity is the most important thing, and we have lost that in Europe”.

Previously, the American media wrote that Nikola Jokić will not be in the Serbian national team this summer, while the question arises as to what will happen to Vasilij Micić, who received a rich contract in the NBA league. For now, there is no indication when the first list of “eagles” will be published, but we know that Serbia will play in the Philippines in the group stage against South Sad, Puerto Rico and China.

