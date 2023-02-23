Home World WINDTRE, push on cybersecurity and business
“Focus on the B2B segment and on services such as cybersecurity” is WINDTRE’s strategy to go beyond the core business, as told by the co-CEOs Gianluca Corti and Benoit Hanssen in an interview with Sole24Ore.

For two years we have started to push on the offer for companies and the Public Administration, a sector which for WINDTRE is now worth 21% of revenues and which we want to bring to 30% by 2030″ underline the Ads. A choice also dictated by the large growth margins that are expected for services such as data analytics and cybersecurity.

“On this sidethe CEOs reveal, WINDTRE has a very important acquisition in the pipeline to give us momentum”, especially at a time when it is indispensable “the integration of an IT security strategy into company policies”a process to which telcos can contribute “very significant”.

