“Focus on the B2B segment and on services such as cybersecurity” is WINDTRE’s strategy to go beyond the core business, as told by the co-CEOs Gianluca Corti and Benoit Hanssen in an interview with Sole24Ore.

“For two years we have started to push on the offer for companies and the Public Administration, a sector which for WINDTRE is now worth 21% of revenues and which we want to bring to 30% by 2030″ underline the Ads. A choice also dictated by the large growth margins that are expected for services such as data analytics and cybersecurity.

“On this sidethe CEOs reveal, WINDTRE has a very important acquisition in the pipeline to give us momentum”, especially at a time when it is indispensable “the integration of an IT security strategy into company policies”a process to which telcos can contribute “very significant”.