Winter time starts tonight | Info

Winter time starts tonight

Winter time starts tonight

Daylight saving time ends on October 29 this year.

In Europe, as well as in Bosnia and Herzegovina, summer time is used this year it ends on October 29, which means that on the night between October 28 and 29, at 3 o’clock in the morning, we will move the hands of the clock back one hour, that is, to 2 o’clock in the morning.

Although the European Union announced several years ago that it would abolish summer and winter time and adopt a single time, this has not yet happened.

It is not yet known when the EU will finally abolish the clock shiftbut in neighboring Croatia, which is a member of the Union, for example, the regulation on summer and winter time is in force until the end of 2026.

